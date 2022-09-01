220828_bul_loc_shooting_11.JPG (copy)

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz holds a press conference outside the Bend Police station following a shooting at Safeway in The Forum Shopping Center on Bend's east side on Sunday.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

The Safeway worker praised by Bend Police for his heroics while trying to stop a gunman in the east-side Bend grocery store Sunday night was convicted by a military court of sex crimes involving a minor in October 1994.

Donald Ray Surrett Jr. died while trying to stop the gunman instead of running out of the store. Bend Police have emphasized Surrett’s bravery in statements after the shooting and said nothing about his conviction.

(1) comment

gregb2781
gregb2781

He is a hero and nothing else matters.

