Gun measure 114

Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Oregon voters will weigh in on four statewide ballot measures in the 2022 general election Nov. 8, including nationally watched Measure 114, a gun control measure considered among the strictest in the nation.

They will also consider three other measures: Measure 113, which would penalize lawmaker walkouts, Measure 111, which would make health care a right in the Oregon Constitution, and Measure 112 which would remove language from the Oregon Constitution allowing slavery.

