Erica Wimbish reckoned she was near death. At least, that’s what Sgt. Kent van der Kamp told her in 2016 after she rolled up her sleeves to show him the track marks on her arms.

Kent van der Kamp

Sgt. Kent van der Kamp is a Central Oregon Drug Enforcement officer with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, where he began as a detective almost 20 years ago.

“I don’t want to do this anymore,” she said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160;

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.