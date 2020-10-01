COVID-19 response, improving mental health services, housing and more were all topics that defined a forum between the two candidates for Deschutes County Commission.
Democrat Phil Chang, a Bend resident and a natural resource and renewable energy specialist, faced off against Republican incumbent Phil Henderson in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and the City Club of Central Oregon on Thursday.
Both candidates were often on the offense in the forum, with Chang characterizing Henderson as someone who doesn't take the pandemic seriously and is "penny-wise and pound-foolish" when it comes to investing in county services, and Henderson characterizing Chang as someone who does not have the proper experience to do the job and has a narrow agenda instead of having commonsense solutions.
Both candidates acknowledged managing growth as a priority. Chang advocated for policies that support small pockets of denser development to keep construction costs down and make homes more affordable. Chang said his opponent has pushed policies that would allow for more rural subdivisions throughout the county.
Henderson also said he valued preserving open space, but said Chang’s affinity for dense development would be better for the Bend City Council.
“Most people who move to Central Oregon don’t move here to live (in) more compact neighborhoods,” Henderson said.
The candidates also discussed mental health services in Deschutes County. Chang said if elected he would want to invest more in behavioral health services, including funding and creating a team of mental health specialists to send on certain emergency calls instead of police.
“If you send the right person to the right call, you can save money,” Chang said.
In general Chang said he wanted to invest more in public health to reduce substance abuse and a high rate of youth suicide in the county, and criticized the commission for not agreeing to fund a proposal from Bend La Pine Schools to fund mental health specialists for schools.
Henderson accused Chang of making a big deal of a small budget line item, and said it wasn't funded because there wasn't a long-term plan presented, and the budget committee needed more information.
“We need to understand where this is going,” Henderson said.
The county’s response to the pandemic was also a large part of the forum, with Chang asserting that the county has not done enough to contain and curb cases. He said the commission has wasted opportunities to get ahead of the pandemic by doing things like proposing an ordinance that would not enforce gathering limits in churches.
“Instead they got swept up in the national polarization of COVID,” Chang said.
Chang said if elected, he would have the commission lead by example and preach personal responsibility, and having the county play a bigger role in testing.
Henderson refuted the idea that the county has mishandled addressing COVID-19. The county has been enforcing the same safety regulations and guidelines since the beginning, he said, and called upticks in COVID-19 cases random.
“The problem with doing anything more to lock down things … is we are also cramping down all of our economy,” Henderson said.
In the future, Henderson said he would continue to advocate to reopen schools because “they are so essential to the survival of our families.”
The candidates also addressed a Facebook post made by Henderson in July, in which he referred to COVID-19 as the "China Virus."
“It doesn’t help us improve racial bias issues in our community. It doesn’t help us solve COVID. When you accuse one group of spreading COVID in our community, it reduces the level of personal responsibility that other people are willing to take to contain COVID,” said Chang, who is of Chinese descent.
Henderson said the virus is commonly referred to by that phrase, and that it is no different than the Spanish Flu or MERS, which stands for middle eastern respiratory syndrome.
“It certainly wasn’t my intent to refer to any race or ethnicity,” Henderson said. “It really has to do with the geographic origin of the virus.”
