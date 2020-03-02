State Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, is gathering local elected officials, county health officials and health professionals to a round table discussion about the potential threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus at 7 p.m. Monday at the Downtown Bend Library.
The discussion will focus on the local preparedness and current work being done to address the virus.
On Monday, Oregon health officials identified a third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the state. The third case is an adult resident from Umatilla County.
“It is important that we efficiently and effectively communicate with our community to tell our neighbors about the work that is being done to prevent a public health crisis,” Helt said.“I have asked our Deschutes County Commissioners, Deschutes County health officials, Bend City Council members and local health professionals to join me in a round table discussion regarding our preparedness for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.”
