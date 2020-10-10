Cheri Helt, Bend’s Republican incumbent for House District 54, is seeking her second two-year term against Democrat candidate, Jason Kropf, a Bend Park & Recreation District board member and deputy district attorney.
The two candidates plan to use experience from their careers and time in public office to create solutions for businesses and students struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheri Helt
Helt, 50, who co-owns Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails Restaurant and Bistro 28 in Bend, said a top priority is rebuilding the local economy, which has suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, by helping small businesses that were financially hurt.
A recent report showed the hospitality industry in Oregon was hit with a 44% decrease in the labor force and a 54% decrease in sales, Helt said. Those numbers match what Helt has experienced at her restaurants during the pandemic, she said.
“I know what it feels like to be a struggling business,” Helt said. “Home Depot and Target are doing great, but it’s our businesses on Bond and Wall street and in the Old Mill (district) that are struggling and I really want to make sure that we are able to help them dust off the door steps and open back up once we get through the COVID crisis.”
Helt, who took money out of her savings to maintain health care benefits for her employees, said she plans to continue to find ways in the state Legislature to help working families. Since the COVID crisis started, Helt said she has worked to assist more than 400 people with employment benefits.
As a former Bend-La Pine School District board member, Helt said another focus is to address the challenges students are facing with remote learning due to the virus.
“We have to work together and figure out how to help our students because digital learning is difficult,” Helt said. “What we can’t accept is a generation of students that falls behind.”
One way to help students, especially those in rural areas, is to create better access to the internet, Helt said. Creating more opportunities for internet access would also help the communities destroyed in the recent wildfires, she said.
“We need to make sure we have everyone connected,” Helt said. “Working to figure out how we can help with that and how that plays into the rebuilding is going to be really important.”
Jason Kropf
Kropf, 49, has spent much of his career working with at-risk youth, and has seen the benefits of investing in them and their future.
Since 2012, Kropf has served on the board of directors for the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Oregon, which assists foster care children through the court process.
His experience motivates him to support childhood development from preschool to high school.
“I’ve seen both kids and adults make incredible changes in their lives when they’ve had the support and services and opportunities they needed and really deserved,” Kropf said. “I’ve also seen the impact when we don’t do enough to invest.”
Kropf plans to work with school districts to make sure they have the resources for students to be learning at grade level and graduating on time.
“We have left too many kids and too many people behind in the state and we can do a much better job,” Kropf said.
Another important issue for Kropf is addressing climate change. He thinks about his 8-year-old daughter and what the environment will be like when she is older. Kropf wants to see limits on emissions, but also opportunities to invest in green energy jobs.
He believes Bend could be a leader in the state for creating renewable energy jobs.
“If we invested some dollars, Bend could be part of the clean energy future,” Kropf said. “We could help diversify and transform our local economy.”
As a Deschutes County deputy district attorney, Kropf said, more needs to be done to end systematic racism in the criminal justice system. He is dedicated to budget for police accountability measures and ways to be more inclusive to people of different backgrounds.
“Systemic racism has existed in this state for far too long and inequalities have existed in this state for far too long,” Kropf said. “We have to do such a better job making sure all the voices in this state are heard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.