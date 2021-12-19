The Bulletin wants to know: How have you been impacted by the shortage of available child care in Central Oregon?
In February, we’ll launch a project focused on causes, impacts and solutions for a region researchers call a “child care desert,” where open day care and preschool slots are hard to find and often hard to pay for when they exist.
To respond to an issue parents, teachers, employers and others know all too well, we want to know why the shortage matters to you and what you want to learn about it.
Whether you’re a single parent struggling to find a job that will fit within the time you need to take care of your kids, a family that’s been waiting months for an affordable option, or an employer that’s struggled to hire parents without child care, we want to hear your story.
Even if you haven’t experienced the shortage personally, we want to know what questions you would like to see answered.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.