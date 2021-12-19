Child care

Trudie Floyd, an employee with the La Pine Park & Recreation District day care program, reads a book to a group of children in December 2020 at Rosland Elementary in La Pine

.

 Ryan Brennecke/

The Bulletin file

The Bulletin wants to know: How have you been impacted by the shortage of available child care in Central Oregon?

In February, we’ll launch a project focused on causes, impacts and solutions for a region researchers call a “child care desert,” where open day care and preschool slots are hard to find and often hard to pay for when they exist.

To respond to an issue parents, teachers, employers and others know all too well, we want to know why the shortage matters to you and what you want to learn about it.

Whether you’re a single parent struggling to find a job that will fit within the time you need to take care of your kids, a family that’s been waiting months for an affordable option, or an employer that’s struggled to hire parents without child care, we want to hear your story.

Even if you haven’t experienced the shortage personally, we want to know what questions you would like to see answered.

Help guide our coverage by answering a few simple questions below or online at bendbulletin.us/childcareimpacts.

Leave as much or as little information as you want, and a reporter may be in touch with you to learn more about your story.

Reporter: 541-617-7814,

zdemars@bendbulletin.com

