Central Oregon saw its first real snow of winter early Friday, brought by a mid-season storm that largely avoided the rest of the state.
By midday, observers with the National Weather Service in and around Bend and Redmond were reporting a snowfall of 4 to 5 inches, as a low-pressure storm system passed through on its way to Northern California. Meanwhile, TripCheck roadside cameras showed clear roads and sunshine at Government Camp, Siskiyou Summit and Santiam Pass.
Another inch or two was forecast to fall in Central Oregon by the end of the afternoon, according to Ann Adams, weather technician for the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office.
A winter weather advisory was to remain in effect until 10 p.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation was reporting two weather-related road closures, U.S. Highway 97 a mile north of Terrebonne and state Highway 126 about 8 miles east of Sisters.
The winter storm concentrated on the Bend-Redmond area. Mt. Bachelor reported receiving 4 inches in the past 24 hours, bringing its total on the ground to 18 inches. Meanwhile, Hoodoo Ski Area outside Sisters got just half an inch.
Freezing fog was also expected overnight Friday. No significant weather is projected Saturday, with daytime temperatures expected to be in the upper 30s and early 40s. The next storm system is due in Central Oregon late Sunday, Adams said.
Anticipating Friday's snowfall, the city streets division applied magnesium chloride to heavily traveled roads Thursday night. The chemical lowers the freezing point of water and helps prevent snow from sticking and ice from forming.
Like many cities in the Western United States, Bend does not salt its roads due to environmental impacts and salt's corrosive effect on vehicles. The city does apply sand in winter storm events to give drivers added traction in the snow.
Between 8 a.m. and 2:20 p.m., there were more than 100 calls for emergency service related to the snow, according to Deschutes County 911.
"We had many crashes today that were caused by weather and road conditions combined with driver behavior," Bend Police Sgt. Tim Guest said Friday. "Mt. Washington and Archie Briggs had a fair share of crashes, jackknifed semis and other stuck vehicles. I am unaware of any resulting in injuries."
David Abbas, director of transportation and mobility for the city of Bend, said the department had 13 pieces of heavy equipment on the ground Friday — 11 plows and two graders.
"With the moisture in the snow and the temperature, it's just real slick," he said.
Abbas said the city took lessons from recent "Snowmageddons" in 2018-19 and 2016-17, which stretched resources thin and led to a greater reliance on contract plow operators.
One lesson was to prioritize certain heavily traveled "snow zones" in town and work outward from there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.