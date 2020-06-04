Heaven Can Wait 5K, one of the largest fundraisers in Central Oregon, will go on despite the COVID-19 pandemic as a virtual event in which people can participate anyway they want.
Instead of gathering at Bend’s Drake Park on Sunday, thousands of participants will run the 5K in their neighborhoods, local parks or on a treadmill.
Organizers were disappointed to cancel the 21st annual gathering due to the virus, but said they are excited to see how people will decide to complete the 5K virtually.
Some participants plan to wear costumes as they run through their neighborhoods. A group of women in Bend plan to walk together six feet apart and celebrate their accomplishment afterward with mimosas in a park, said Michelle Solley, who organizes the event for the St. Charles Foundation.
“We are encouraging people to get out and be visible,” Solley said. “There are a lot of creative ways they can do this.”
Because it’s a virtual event, more people are registering from outside of the area, Solley said.
“We have people from all over the county who are participating in this event,” she said.
People can still register for the event online at, foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org/Events/Heaven-Can-Wait.
Once registered, participants are emailed a printable bib number and have seven days from Sunday to complete the 5K.
People are encouraged to take pictures of themselves and share them on social media with St. Charles Health System and the Heaven Can Wait 5K accounts.
“We are hoping a lot of people will be posting and sending us photos and we will be putting it out there on our Facebook page,” Solley said.
Registration is $25 and goes toward the St. Charles Health System’s Hero Fund, which supports health care workers through the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Charles has committed $1 million to the fund and has a goal of raising another $1 million through donations.
The 5K is expected to bring in about $100,000 for the fund, which currently has about $437,000 in community donations.
“The goal is to raise a total of $2 million, and anyone who participates in Heaven Can Wait for front line heroes will help bring us closer to that goal,” Solley said.
For the past 20 years, the event supported Sara’s Project, a program that provides breast cancer education and support for people in Central and Eastern Oregon. Those services are continuing through the pandemic and will be the focus of the event next year, Solley said.
But this year, the pandemic is affecting the entire community and the health care workers need support on the front lines, Solley said.
“They have been going in there every day knowing they could catch coronavirus,” she said.
Organizers look forward to the event returning to Drake Park next year. As much fun as the virtual 5K can be, it’s hard to compare to the powerful sight of thousands gathering in the park, Solley said.
“Physically gathering together is something we are all sorely missing these days,” Solley said. “That is what we are really looking forward to next year.”
