A heated up paper towel roll is to blame for a house fire that forced three people to flee on Sunday night.
Around 11 p.m., Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire in the 20000 block of Grand Teton Drive. The fire was knocked down and controlled before it could spread throughout the house, according to the fire department, though the garage and attic experienced roughly $125,000 in damages, between the structure and the items inside.
Three people escaped the fire uninjured.
Paper towels that were heated up in the microwave to dry and then put into the garage caused the fire, according to the fire department. The homeowner attempted to dry out the wet paper towel roll in the microwave, and then when the towels became browned, threw away the roll into the garage, according to the department.
The roll stayed hot and eventually ignited and fire spread.
"This is not a common cause but can happen in the right conditions,"a Dan Derlacki, deputy fire marshal of Bend Fire & Rescue, said in a press release. "Using paper towels as food coverings while reheating in the microwave is not the issue here. It's the paper rolls that can (cause) the problem. When the paper is tightly rolled up on a tube, it can retain heat and allow for ignition in the right conditions. Please be safe drying materials in microwaves, ovens and dryers."
The home was not insured and Red Cross is helping the homeowners.
