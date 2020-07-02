Three days of temperatures above 90 degrees lead to June in Bend being much hotter and drier than normal, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The weather service’s monthly climate summary showed the average June temperature in Bend was 59.7 degrees which was 2.6 degrees above normal. High temperatures in June averaged 75 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees above normal.
The highest temperatures recorded last month were 93 degrees on June 23, June 25, and June 27. Those three days were nearly 20 degrees higher than normal, according to Brandon Lawhorn, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Lawhorn, who moved from Arizona last year, said 90 degree days in June are more common in the Southwest than Central Oregon.
“That is a nice spring in Southern Arizona,” Lawhorn said.
Hot temperatures may not be common in June, but they are possible, Lawhorn said.
In recent years, Bend reached 98 degrees on June 26, 2017 and 97 degrees on June 29, 2015, according to weather service records.
The record high temperature for June in Bend was 100 degrees on June 25, 1926, according to the records.
“This is about that time when we get into that transition from the spring weather system into our summer weather,” Lawhorn said.
Last month in Bend saw a 60-degree swing, with the lowest temperature of 33 degrees recorded on June 8. Weather service records show the coldest day in June was 21 degrees on June 12, 1915.
The average low temperature for June in Bend was 44.4 degrees, which was 2.5 degrees above normal.
As for June precipitation in Bend, it totaled 0.49 inches, which was 0.21 inches below normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inch was recorded for three days. The heaviest was 0.24 inches on June 17.
So far this year, precipitation has reached 5.44 inches, which is 0.28 inches below normal.
The outlook for July calls for below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.
Normal highs for Bend in July are 81.5 degrees and normal lows are 47.6 degrees. Normal July precipitation is 0.56 inches.
For the Fourth of July and the following week, temperatures will be normal around 80 degrees in Bend and precipitation will be minimal.
“We are going to be in a pattern that is going to help keep some of our temperatures low, however precipitation is going to be sparse at best,” Lawhorn said. “It’s not really going to help the drought conditions we have been seeing lately.”
