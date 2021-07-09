The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office removed two Deschutes County men from a statewide list of heat-related deaths.
The two men were among four people removed from the list Friday afternoon. The cause of their deaths is still being determined, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The two men were found dead June 27 at a homeless camp on Hunnell Road in Bend as temperatures reached 104 degrees.
Joseph Davis, 60, and Alonzo “Lonnie” Boardman, 64, were identified by the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office as the men who died. The medical examiner's report lists only the county and age of each person who died related to the heat wave. The ages of the two Deschutes County deaths match Davis and Boardman.
On Friday, the state medical examiner’s office confirmed 83 people died from hyperthermia from the extreme heat. Another 32 deaths are pending further investigation.
