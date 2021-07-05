A La Pine woman died and another was hospitalized Sunday after a head-on collision on Highway 97, authorities said.
A preliminary investigation found that Christina Witt, 37, was headed southbound on Highway 97 when she lost control of her Mazda Protege near milepost 159. Witt swerved into the northbound lane and collided with a Kia Rondo driven by Dawn Colon, 51, also from La Pine, police said.
Witt was pronounced dead on scene. Colon was flown to St. Charles in Bend, where she was in good condition Monday, according to St. Charles spokesman Ben Salmon.
Oregon State Police Troopers responded to the crash around 11:20 a.m.
The crash caused a three and a half hour closure along Highway 97, and a detour was put in place until the highway reopened around 4 p.m., according to Oregon State Police Capt. Timothy R. Fox.
The reason Witt lost control of her vehicle is still under investigation, Fox said.
Oregon State Police was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, La Pine Fire Department, Airlink and Oregon Department of Transportation.
