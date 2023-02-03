The head of Mt. Bachelor ski area, John McLeod, is leaving his position as president and general manager. His last day was Thursday.
McLeod said Friday his plan is to remain in Bend for the time being. He said he was unable to comment further on what he called a “difficult situation.”
Johnny Sereni who served as spokesperson for the resort, also left his post Thursday, but was unable to comment further.
“I’m bound not to discuss anything except to confirm that John and I had our employment with Mt. Bachelor ended yesterday,” Sereni said in a text message Friday.
In a statement Friday, McLeod said serving as president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor has been the highlight of his career so far.
He lauded his team at the ski area and touted some of the many accomplishments made during his tenure.
“I wish only the best for the next President and General Manager of Mt. Bachelor, they will inherit an incredible team who do amazing things every day to provide the mountain experience we all love so much,” McLeod said.
Stacey Hutchinson, vice president of communications and government affairs for Powdr Corp., Mt. Bachelor’s parent company, confirmed McLeod’s departure in a statement Friday.
“John McLeod is leaving Mt. Bachelor to pursue other opportunities and will no longer serve as President and General Manager. We thank John for his contributions to Mt. Bachelor and the Central Oregon community and wish him the best in the future. We have a plan in place to support this leadership change and ensure that Mt. Bachelor remains a fantastic place for visitors and staff,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said Brian Dobias, Powdr’s senior vice president of finance, will serve as general manager of the resort until a new one is hired.
McLeod moved to Bend in 2005, having spent more than two decades in international corporate finance. He started at Mt. Bachelor resort as the finance director, a position he held for six years.
During his tenure at Mt. Bachelor, McLeod ran ski lifts during employee ski events, and helped with technology and sales.
He briefly left the resort in 2011 to join the former Bend Research as its chief financial officer and a stint with Hayden Homes before returning to the mountain in May 2016 as the general manager and president.
A board member of the tourism marketing agency Visit Bend, he participated in helping shape many of the policies that govern how the region is marketed.
“We are saddened to hear of John’s departure from Mt. Bachelor and his role as general manager,” said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO. “He has been a significant part of our local tourism industry and his impact cannot be overstated.”
McLeod helped establish the region as a ski resort area during what used to be an off-season in Bend.
Through his leadership “he has brought immense economic benefits to the region,” Dugan said.
“His contributions will not be forgotten, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
(1) comment
John McLeod dramatically improved the operations of Mt. Bachelor during his time managing the resort and he will be missed. Wishing you all the best John in your next chapter.
