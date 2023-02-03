McLeod
Buy Now

John McLeod, seen here in 2019, was president of Mt. Bachelor ski area until his departure on Thursday.  

 Bulletin file

The head of Mt. Bachelor ski area, John McLeod, is leaving his position as president and general manager. His last day was Thursday.

McLeod said Friday his plan is to remain in Bend for the time being. He said he was unable to comment further on what he called a “difficult situation.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Bulletin staff writer Suzanne Roig contributed to this report.

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(1) comment

powder-pig
powder-pig

John McLeod dramatically improved the operations of Mt. Bachelor during his time managing the resort and he will be missed. Wishing you all the best John in your next chapter.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.