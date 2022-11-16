After another round of ballots were counted Wednesday, Oregon Democrats declared Emerson Levy the winner in the race for the state's 53rd House District while her opponent, Republican Michael Sipe, had not conceded.
"We are feeling like we have won this race," Levy told The Bulletin on Wednesday afternoon.
Before Wednesday, the two candidates were separated by less than 300 votes. Now, Levy maintains her lead with slightly more than 400 votes.
"It's so important that every ballot was counted, and democracy is absolutely worth waiting for," Levy said Wednesday.
Sipe, who did not return a request for comment Wednesday, has not conceded or spoken publicly as of Wednesday afternoon.
FuturePAC, the financial arm for Democratic candidates for the Legislature, declared Levy the winner Wednesday afternoon with a prepared statement from her campaign.
"...I want to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work of my opponent, Michael Sipe. I know that while we offered voters different visions for the future, we both share a deep love of this community and a passion for serving it," Levy said in the statement.
The results of the election are not final yet. Deschutes County will release another round of results by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30 before election results are made official on or before Dec. 5.
Since Election Day, the Deschutes County Clerk's office received over 4,800 new ballots in the mail, which went into Wednesday's updated, unofficial count, according to a release from Deschutes County.
The Redmond-area state House district has leaned heavily Republican for decades. Republican Jack Zika held the seat for the past four years but decided not to seek reelection. The Nov. 8 general election was the first with the district's newly drawn boundaries, which tilted the district to fall more down the middle.
If the results hold, Levy, who attended a freshman lawmaker training session Wednesday before the new release of preliminary results, would be the first woman and the first Democrat to hold the seat in at least two decades. This is her second run for the 53rd District seat after losing to Zika in 2020.
In a meeting Wednesday in Albany, Oregon Republican Senate Caucus reelected Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, as minority leader. Democrats have a 16-vote majority in the 30-member Senate, with one race still undecided.
