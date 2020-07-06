Deschutes County’s Department of Solid Waste is hosting special one-day collection events in La Pine, Redmond and Sisters this summer where residents can drop off household hazardous waste for free.
At these events, residents can drop off household hazardous waste products such as lawn and gardening materials, photo and swimming pool chemicals, paint and related products, cleaning solutions, motor oil and used batteries, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, and small propane tanks.
Business-generated hazardous waste, like medical waste, explosives, fireworks, drums, compressed gas cylinders and barrels will not be accepted, according to the county.
In Redmond, the event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
In La Pine, the event will be held July 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Pine High School.
In Sisters, the event will be held August 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sisters Recycling Center.
For more information, call the Department of Solid Waste at 541-317-3163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.