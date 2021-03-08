Redmond-based Hayden Homes has given $60,000 to various projects within the Redmond School District over the past few months.
The biggest donation was $50,000 in December 2020 towards outdoor lighting at the Rotary Fields at David M. Jaqua Complex, near Redmond High School, according to a school district press release.
In March, Hayden gave away $10,000 worth of "mini grants," as the school district calls them. Examples include $1,400 for physical education equipment at Hugh Hartman Elementary School, or $500 to buy books representing more diverse viewpoints at Elton Gregory Middle School, the release stated.
These smaller grants range from $1,400 to $75, the release stated.
