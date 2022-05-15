Owner: River Bend Limited Partnership

Tenant: Hayden Homes Amphitheater

General Contractor: R&H Construction

Architect: Open Concept Architecture

Details: Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend's Old Mill District is on track to complete phase two of renovations before its first concert of the season on June 7. Alterations include a new entry structure on the north side and regrading of the front third of the venue.

“The primary focus of our phase two construction work is accessibility,” said Marney Smith, general manager at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. “It’s about ADA accessibility and making sure people can flow through the venue a little bit easier,” she added.

The front third of the venue will be regraded to a 2% slope to allow for an area that doubles as reserve seating and a dance floor. It’s shallow enough for dancing yet steep enough to allow attendees a view of the stage if someone is sitting in front of them.

The first phase of renovations expanding the stage capacity was completed last year. As a result, more artists were interested in playing shows in Bend. The first phase also added two temporary VIP seating structures that will be making a comeback this year.

Future phases of construction will include back-of-house renovations and installation of permanent VIP structures. There was one aspect, however, that Smith made clear the venue doesn’t have plans to change.

“We haven’t changed the capacity of the venue itself nor do we plan to,” said Smith, “We’re just trying to offer a greater generosity of space and make it more user friendly so it feels better when you’re in there as a guest and when you’re in there as an artist.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.