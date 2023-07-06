Nearly $25 million in state and federal funding will help build the Hawthorne Overcrossing, a bicycle and pedestrian bridge that will connect the east and west sides of Bend.
The bridge will provide safe passage over U.S. Highway 97 from Bend’s central district to downtown via Hawthorne Avenue. Some see the new connection between the east and west sides of Bend as an opportunity to foster economic development that would attract business and people to the area.
But without $5 million from the state Legislature and almost $20 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the bridge would have a long ways to go.
“Receiving this level of funding really makes it so that this can happen,” said Sarah Hutson, a senior analyst for the city of Bend who helped secure the funding.
The bridge, which is now largely funded, is part of a project that also includes sidewalk and bike lane improvements on Second Street and the underpasses along Franklin and Greenwood avenues.
The millions in federal and state funding mean the bridge can likely be completed sooner than initially planned, according to Ryan Oster, the city engineer and infrastructure planning director.
But now, the major question at the city is whether complete changes on Greenwood and Franklin avenues are necessary.
Improvements on Franklin, which could include safer crossings and buffered bike lanes if approved, are more than likely, but Oster said it might be up for debate whether the city needs to fully redo Greenwood.
“Maybe we don’t,” Oster said.
The most frequently discussed changes for Greenwood have been concrete barriers lining the bike lanes, but nothing has been officially approved yet, Oster said.
Despite a newly public city plan for crosstown bicycle travel that directs cyclists down Franklin Avenue, Hawthorne Avenue is poised to become the most reliable route for cyclists and pedestrians traveling east or west.
“It’s going to be the safest option. It’ll be the one that’ll be the most attractive for people to use,” Oster said.
Bend’s new icon
The design of the Hawthorne Overcrossing hasn’t been fully developed, but public feedback will be integral, Oster said. It could mimic the Three Sisters, or it could be an ode to Bend’s industrial timber roots. The look of the bridge will depend on the public and how much the city spends, Oster said. More than 50,000 vehicles travel past the future location of the bridge on Highway 97 every day, according to Oregon Department of Transportation traffic data.
The bridge will streamline access to Bend’s burgeoning Central District, where businesses and public agencies are already hedging their bets on future economic development.
“Private investment will follow public investment, and this is a major public investment,” said Ben Hemson, the city’s economic development manager.
Bend’s Central District stretches from Olney Avenue to Franklin Avenue and from First Street to Fourth Street. It’s a part of Bend’s Core Area, which has utilized tax increment financing — formerly called urban renewal — since 2020 to incentivize economic development.
Tax increment financing freezes the amount of property taxes cities and special taxing districts like schools and libraries collect at the time the finance district is created. When property values in the district increase, those additional taxes are instead re-invested into the finance district.
The Core Area stretches along the highway from just north of Reed Market Road to just south of Butler Market Road, bordering the Old Mill District and downtown to the west and Fourth Street to the east.
Building the bridge will create a gateway from downtown to the Central District, which is envisioned as a new downtown of sorts for Bend, Hemson said.
“The general improvement to connectivity is going to make that area function more as an urban center,” he said.
Spoken Moto, the coffee shop formerly located near Arizona Avenue that was lifted onto wheels and transported to the Central District this spring, is already planning to open alongside a food cart pod in the area.
And, the city of Bend owns multiple pieces of property in the district where it could build a public plaza, affordable housing or a new City Hall, as previously reported by The Bulletin in October.
“No specific location for City Hall has-been identified yet,” City Manager Eric King wrote in an email. “We are still in the property acquisition phase and will engage stakeholders in a process to identify specific locations within the Bend Central District later this year or early 2024.”
(2) comments
Here's an idea...why not spend some of that $25MM on improving the capacity of existing thoroughfares in Bend, which are now at capacity during rush hour. Easing traffic jams would benefit far more people in this town than a shiny new icon...? Where's the greater good? M.
That's what the $190mln transportation bond approved in 2020 was for...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.