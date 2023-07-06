Nearly $25 million in state and federal funding will help build the Hawthorne Overcrossing, a bicycle and pedestrian bridge that will connect the east and west sides of Bend.

The bridge will provide safe passage over U.S. Highway 97 from Bend’s central district to downtown via Hawthorne Avenue. Some see the new connection between the east and west sides of Bend as an opportunity to foster economic development that would attract business and people to the area.

Hawthorne Overcrossing rendering three

A design concept for the Hawthorne Overcrossing includes wide sidewalks, bikeways and room for vehicle traffic to exit U.S. Highway 97.
Hawthorne Overcrossing rendering four

A preliminary design concept of the Hawthorne Overcrossing detailed a straight bridge over U.S. Highway 97 and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
(2) comments

ozzieo2000
ozzieo2000

Here's an idea...why not spend some of that $25MM on improving the capacity of existing thoroughfares in Bend, which are now at capacity during rush hour. Easing traffic jams would benefit far more people in this town than a shiny new icon...? Where's the greater good? M.

91184
91184

That's what the $190mln transportation bond approved in 2020 was for...

