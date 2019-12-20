If you are a subscriber to The Bulletin, but are having trouble registering for website services, here's the solution.
Subscribers need an account ID in order to register. You can find it on your billing statement in the upper left corner.
However, please but the letters "bb" in front of your account number when registering online, as in bb1234567.
That way, the system will read the registration for the Bulletin.
If you have questions, feel free to call 541-382-1811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.