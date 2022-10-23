This week in Bend and surrounding areas, local governing bodies will discuss sheltering on city property, rural accessory dwelling units and psilocybin services. The League of Women Voters is also hosting three candidate forums throughout the week.
BendWednesday, Oct. 26: The Human Rights & Equity Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in Room 109 at Central Oregon Community College’s Health Careers Center to discuss its work plan for the next year.
Thursday, Oct. 27: Bend City Council will hold a special meeting at 3:30 to discuss their proposed “unsanctioned camping” code, which in its current form prohibits people from sheltering on city property when shelter space is available.
Deschutes County
Monday, Oct. 24: An open house for the County’s long term plan, Project 2040, will be held in Sunriver from 4-6 p.m. at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center. On the same day, a hearing on proposed limitations to development scope and water use at Thornburgh Destination Resort will take place at 6 p.m. at the Deschutes Services Building.
Tuesday, Oct. 25: Another open house for the County’s long term plan, Project 2040, will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Redmond City Hall.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: Deschutes County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at the Deschutes Services Building to hear a presentation on a cold weather shelter in Sisters and to sign on to an expansion of the Alfalfa Fire District, among other items. On the same day at 6 p.m., a land use hearing will be held for a proposed Meadery just southeast of Sisters.
Thursday, Oct. 27: The Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Deschutes Services Building to deliberate on two hot button issues: rural accessory dwelling units and psilocybin.
Other
The League of Women Voters in conjunction with the City Club of Central Oregon is hosting three candidate forums this week.
Monday, Oct. 24: 6 p.m. for the candidates for positions four and five on the Bend City Council. Candidates include Barb Campbell, Karon Johnson, Bill Olsen and Erlin Taylor for position four and Ariel Mendez and Sean Sipe for position five.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: 6:30 p.m. for the candidates for mayor of Bend and position six on the Bend City Council. Candidates for mayor include Melanie Kebler and Chris Piper, and candidates for position six include Julia Brown, Rick Johns and Mike Riley.
Saturday, Oct. 29: 11 a.m. for candidates for the 5th Congressional district, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.