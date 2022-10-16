Tuesday, Oct. 18: At a policy board meeting meeting for the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization at 12 p.m. Tuesday, members will hear updates on the possibility of converting Cascades East Transit's fleet to electric vehicles and the feasibility of creating "mobility hubs" for many modes of transportation.
Wednesday, Oct. 19: City Council will receive a quarterly update from various city committees and groups at 3 p.m. Wednesday before a regular City Council meeting. Among those updates, the Environment and Climate Committee will present their recommendations on home energy scores.
Thursday, Oct. 20: The Core Area Advisory Board will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss funding priorities for Bend's Core Area and an update on road crossings projects in midtown Bend.
Monday, Oct. 17: The County's Cannabis Advisory Panel will meet at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss a survey of illegal marijuana enforcement and responses to marijuana use in youth.
Wednesday, Oct. 19: The Deschutes County commissioners will hear legislative updates from State Sen. Lynn Findley at their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Later that day, an open house Project 2040, an update to Deschutes County's longterm plan, will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the County Service Center. The same open house will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Sisters at Sisters High School.
Other
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Candidates for the state House in districts 53 and 54 will appear in a debate together on KTVZ at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Thursday, Oct. 20: Deschutes County Commission candidates will debate at a free and public forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the County Services Building. The event is hosted by the League of Women Voters and Bend City Club, and it will be recorded for later viewing.
