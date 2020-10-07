To encourage residents to protect their properties from wildfires, Deschutes Recycling at the Knott Landfill in Bend is offering yard debris recycling at half price from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7.
The half-price recycling means residents will pay $2 per cubic yard of debris. The cheaper recycling is part of the FireFree program, a Deschutes County program which helps residents reduce the damage of wildfires.
Residents can bring grass clippings, brush, plant prunings, pine needles, pine cones, weeds, trimmings and branches, stumps or trees less than 12 inches in diameter to Deschutes Recycling during the recycling event.
Residents can also use the event as an alternative to fall burning, according to FireFree.
Burning yard debris is not allowed inside the city limits of Bend. Outside city limits, Deschutes County residents should call their local fire department’s burn information line to find out if burning is allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.