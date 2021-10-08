Peter Gutowsky will be Deschutes County's new Community Development Department director, filling the shoes of Nick Lelack, who recently left the position to take over as county administrator.
Gutowsky currently serves as the county’s planning manager.
In his role, Gutowsky will oversee land use planning, building safety, code compliance and on-site wastewater systems in the unincorporated areas of Deschutes County, according to an announcement from the county.
Gutowsky has more than 24 years of experience in Oregon land use planning and has worked in the development department since 2004, according to the county. Gutowsky has a master’s degree in community and regional planning from the University of New Mexico and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley.
“I have no doubt that Peter will hit the ground running in his new role,” Lelack wrote in a statement. “He has solid relationships with regional partners, a great working knowledge of Oregon’s planning and development laws, an outstanding team and demonstrated successes with numerous high profile projects.”
