SUNRIVER — It wasn’t love at first sight for Gus and Valentina, the trumpeter swans living at the Sunriver Nature Center, but they have produced at least three eggs this spring, with cygnets expected to hatch for the first time in two years sometime in the coming weeks.
The nature center is so excited, it’s considering installing a swan cam so people can watch Val sit on her eggs.
The eggs are a welcome sign for the species at it continues to recover from being hunted to near-extinction around the turn of the 20th century, when no swans remained in Oregon. Today, about 35 trumpeter swans live year-round in Oregon.
Valentina, or Val, got her name after coming to the nature center on Valentine’s Day of 2021 following the death of Gracie, her predecessor, who was found dead in October 2020. Gracie was a beloved resident of the nature center and helped repopulate the threatened species in Oregon.
Gus came to the nature center in May 2019 from the Kellogg Bird Sanctuary in Augusta, Michigan, hence his name. He replaced Gracie’s previous mate, Chuck, who was illegally shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day 2017. Last year, Val and Gus did not nest together and needed time to get to know each other. But, the time has come, said Kelli Neumann, program director at the Sunriver Nature Center.
On June 10, Val laid her eggs.
“Val came over to take over Gracie’s job last year, and they did not lay eggs or build a nest last year, so this is the first year that those two have actually successfully nested and laid eggs,” Neumann said.
Rocky starts in the world of trumpeter swan romance are not unusual. That was the case with Gracie and Chuck.
“Chuck was originally very aggressive towards Gracie, and would always try to chase her away,” Neumann said. “He had to be removed and reintroduced and eventually they got along.”
In contrast, after Gus came into the picture, he and Gracie took an immediate liking to each other.
“They met each other, copulated, and started building a nest that year,” Neumann said.
But, when it comes to the current trumpeter swan romance, it took Val and Gus a while to get comfortable with each other before they decided to nest together. The first year the two trumpeter swans were at the nature center together, the romance hadn’t gained much momentum.
Gary Ivey, a past president of the Trumpeter Swan Society, said one possibility for the delay in Val and Gus’ romance is the fact that Val was introduced into a new environment at the nature center and needed time to adjust. Like other types of birds, trumpeter swans have different personalities, and feel a wide range of emotions, he said.
Neumann explained that trumpeter swans, and most species of waterfowl, are monogamous creatures. Because of this, the nature center will stick with two swans at a time, she said. However, last year, young wild swans stopping at the nature center on their migration paths were taken under Val’s wing and adopted by her, Neumann said.
At this point, the swan romance in Sunriver consists of a lot of sitting. While Val sits on her pine-needle mound of a nest incubating her eggs, rarely ever leaving them, Gus stands guard a few feet away.
While male swans may sometimes sit on the eggs, it is very rare, Neumann said. But Gus did extend himself by building the couple’s nest with his own bill, she said.
“Gus was kind of the homebuilder,” Neumann said. “He started the nest and kind of built it up, and was like, ‘what do you think, honey? You want to move in here?’”
So, for now, Val will sit on her eggs and Gus will guard her and attack anything that approaches. Kayakers, deer that swim over to their island to give birth, or anything or anyone else for that matter.
“Swans are territorial no matter what kind of animal you are,” Neumann said. “When they are nesting, they are ridiculously territorial.”
Ivey said the first year swans nest, they lay smaller clutches of eggs, and it takes them time to learn how to be good parents. After the first time, swans lay an average of five or six eggs, however many factors can play a roll in how many cygnets are born, he said. Ivey said hopefully a swan like Val will be breeding for 10 or 15 years.
While Central Oregon anxiously awaits the next generation of cygnets coming into the world, it is important to keep in mind the potential risk of failure.
Neumann said there is still potential for the nest to fail, and that anything that could happen to the eggs in the wild can happen at the nature center. For example, racoons are a threat, but the nature center has set up racoon traps as a precaution, Neumann said.
Once the cygnets hatch they will be released into the wild, Neumann said.
For example, Gracie, Val’s predecessor, had 25 cygnets in her day. All have been released into the wild, some of whom have still been seen in places like Montana, Yellowstone, Alaska and Canada, Neumann said.
Once they are big enough, the swans will travel to a wetland somewhere in Oregon before banding with a flock of swans and then migrating along with their newfound group to places far and wide.
