A 66-year-old Safeway employee was shot and killed while trying to disarm the man who initiated a mass shooting at the east Bend grocery store that killed two people Sunday night.
The "heroic actions" of Donald Ray Surrett Jr., of Bend, likely saved lives, said Bend Police Department spokesperson Sheila Miller.
The gunman, whom police identified as 20-year-old Ethan Blaine Miller of Bend, then shot and killed himself as police were storming into the grocery store on U.S. Highway 20.
Only four minutes had passed from when police responded to the shooting and when the shooter was found dead in the produce section, ending an event that shook the city of Bend, reached national news headlines and reignited a long-simmering debate over the ongoing crisis of gun violence in America.
The shooter also killed a customer, Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, of Bend, police said.
Two other people were injured, Sheila Miller said in a press conference Monday.
Ethan Miller lived at the Fox Hollow Apartments near the Forum shopping center where the attack took place. Police searched the apartment on Monday. They also searched his vehicle, where they found two Molotov cocktails and a sawed-off shotgun.
Sheila Miller said police entered the Safeway while shots were still being fired. They discovered the shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Near him was an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun.
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said at the press conference that they are still investigating the motive behind the attack.
The shooter appeared to have left behind a series of violent threats on the online social reading platform Wattpad, but they have now been removed. One post said an attack was initially planned at Mountain View High School on the first day of school. Krantz said at the press conference Monday that he could not confirm the shooter's connection to the high school.
Police are investigating the posts that Miller appeared to have made online prior to the shooting, but could not confirm which account or posts they were investigating. Sheila Miller said police have no evidence of previous threats the shooter may have made and added that he does not have a criminal history.
The shooter also appeared to have written on the platform about needing to make bombs.
Police said Monday that statements the suspected shooter made prompted them to call the Oregon State Police bomb squad, which responded Monday morning. The squad cleared Safeway and the Fox Hollow Apartments, which some residents had evacuated.
On Sunday, rumors quickly spread online about a second shooter in the area and possible other shootings in Bend. Police said that while they received multiple reports of shots fired in other parts of town Sunday, they have found no evidence of a second shooter or other incidents that occurred Sunday.
"We believe there is no further threat to our community at this time," Sheila Miller said.
Police are still investigating how the shooter obtained the guns he possessed and have not yet determined whether or not he purchased the guns legally. Police also have yet to determined how many shots were fired during the incident.
Krantz said Monday that the city of Bend's "perception of safety and peace was shattered last night, and we will work to rebuild that as a community."
(8) comments
When the dust settles we'll probably find the the "multiple shooters" distraction will be because witnesses saw other random people pulling out their weapons and firing at...who knows what. My favorite was the report of the guy who ran out of the store - in order to get his gun! Police just love having armed and dangerous civilians in an active shooter situation
A law abiding citizen legally bought a semi-automatic weapon and became a mass murderer. That’s why we can’t sell these weapons.
Do you know that for a fact or possibly speculating that he was a law abiding citizen? Once someone starts making Molotov cocktails and owns a sawed off shotgun I don't think they are "law abiding" citizens. The dilemma is how do we discover them before they act out?
Until he did the deed he was considered a law abiding citizen.
You can "discover" them all you want, but as we've seen over and over police can't do anything if someone is flagged as high risk, because we've decided unfettered access to assault weapons is the most important thing to many Americans, protected by an absolutely unhinged reading of the 2nd Amendment.
Wow. Cars shouldn’t be sold to clueless people like you either.
What is it that you are referring to and what do cars have to do with it??
You're quite correct. In many cases, these mass shooters have no criminal records and the only purpose of these assault style weapons is to kill as many humans as quickly as possible. The gun lovers will claim, as always, that the gun had nothing to do with it, totally defying any logic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.