Police identified the man who killed two people at the Safeway grocery store on U.S. Highway 20 in Bend Sunday night as Ethan B. Miller, 20, of Bend.
Police say he killed a customer, Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, of Bend, and a Safeway employee, Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, of Bend. Police spokesperson Sheila Miller said Surrett attempted to disarm the shooter and may have prevented additional deaths during the attack.
Two other people were injured.
The shooter lived at the Fox Hollow Apartments near the Forum shopping center where the attack took place. Police searched the apartment on Monday. They also searched his vehicle, where they found two Molotov cocktails.
Sheila Miller said police entered the Safeway while shots were still being fired. They discovered the shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Near him was an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun.
Miller appeared to have left behind a series of violent threats on the online social reading platform Wattpad, but they have now been removed. One post said an attack was initially planned at Mountain View High School on the first day of school. He also wrote of needing to make bombs.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
