220828_bul_loc_shooting_9.JPG

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Forum shopping center in east Bend on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Three people are dead, including the suspected gunman.

 RYAN BRENNECKE

Police identified the man who killed two people at the Safeway grocery store on U.S. Highway 20 in Bend Sunday night as Ethan B. Miller, 20, of Bend.

Police say he killed a customer, Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, of Bend, and a Safeway employee, Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, of Bend. Police spokesperson Sheila Miller said Surrett attempted to disarm the shooter and may have prevented additional deaths during the attack.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.