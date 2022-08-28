IMG_5994.jpg

Police and medical emergency personnel were on the scene of an apparent shooting at Safeway on Bend's east side Sunday night. 

 Joe Siess/The Bulletin

A gunman with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire Sunday in a shopping center on Bend's east side, killing a person outside Safeway, then walking through the grocery store, spraying gunfire down every aisle, Bend Police and a witness said. 

The gunman also killed a person at the rear of the grocery store, said Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller. The gunman is also dead, she said.

Hanksamper
Hanksamper

Thank God there were people there with there own weapons. We have to protect 2nd admendment rights . In order to protect ourselves and our families.

Report Add Reply
Butch Leone
Butch Leone

You can't let the public see Portland problems invading Oregon's golden spot.

Report Add Reply
Bluedem
Bluedem

We were very near across Highway 20 shopping at Walgreen's. It must have been shortly before the incident. More gun carnage--no place is safe from it.

Report Add Reply
Aequusnox
Aequusnox

It seems that information on this situation is being slowed to the public. News is slow to break and scanners are offline, why the security? The public can be an asset.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

