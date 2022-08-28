A gunman with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire Sunday in a shopping center on Bend's east side, killing a person outside Safeway, then walking through the grocery store, spraying gunfire down every aisle, Bend Police and a witness said. 

The gunman also killed a person at the rear of the grocery store, said Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller. The gunman is also dead, she said. Police did not say how he died. A shotgun was found near his body. 

Hanksamper
Hanksamper

Thank God there were people there with there own weapons. We have to protect 2nd admendment rights . In order to protect ourselves and our families.

guest3754
guest3754

I agree I live in AZ for a bit I swear a 1/4 of people can be walking around a store with a gun in sight on there hip makes bad people think twice

Pnwhof
Pnwhof

Take yourself and your gun back to AZ please. That would mean one less gun here. Thanks appreciate it.

373749
373749

You are the reason these shootings continue. You have blood on your hands.

guest3754
guest3754

I don’t own a gun because I have already resolved that I would die before taking the life of another even if they were attacking me. Because I have Jesus don’t know if they do or not. But if you can’t take all the guns you can’t take people who are try to protect themselves and there families guns

KJ54
KJ54

Second amendment rights are NOT in danger. Stop spreading fear.

Pnwhof
Pnwhof

Actually they didn't do anything to stop the shooter... So not really seeing your point. The woman threw a shopping cart and pulled her gun out of her purse... Her husband ran outside to his truck to get his... Helpful 😵‍💫

Butch Leone
Butch Leone

You can't let the public see Portland problems invading Oregon's golden spot.

DOUGREINHART
DOUGREINHART

Portland doesn't own mass shootings, they can show up anywhere at any time

Bluedem
Bluedem

Crazy people with guns are everywhere, thanks to this gun crazy country and the easy availability of assault style weapons. Consider the shooting in Highland Park, a very wealthy Chicago suburb. As long as we let another yahoo have a weapon, shootings will happen everywhere.

guest3754
guest3754

Bad people do bad things everywhere if they cant get guns they blow up busses Im from Chicago good people have legal gun bad people have illegal gun take away the good peoples gun illegal guns still exist the witness in the article had a gun for protection

Bluedem
Bluedem

We were very near across Highway 20 shopping at Walgreen's. It must have been shortly before the incident. More gun carnage--no place is safe from it.

Aequusnox
Aequusnox

It seems that information on this situation is being slowed to the public. News is slow to break and scanners are offline, why the security? The public can be an asset.

