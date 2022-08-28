A gunman with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire Sunday in a shopping center on Bend's east side, killing a person outside Safeway, then walking through the grocery store, spraying gunfire down every aisle, Bend Police and a witness said.
The gunman also killed a person at the rear of the grocery store, said Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller. The gunman is also dead, she said. Police did not say how he died. A shotgun was found near his body.
The shooting prompted shoppers to reach for their own weapons. Bend Police reported they did not fire any shots.
Miller said the incident began about 7:04 p.m. near Costco. The gunman fired shots into the Big Lots store next door to Safeway before shooting and killing an individual in the entryway to Safeway, Miller said. She said the shooter may have had several weapons in addition to the rifle.
One person taken to St. Charles Bend was dead on arrival, and one was reported in good condition, according to Lisa Goodman, spokesperson for St. Charles Health System.
Molly Taroli, 40, said she was shopping for dinner with her husband in the frozen foods aisle when the shooter came in through the westernmost door of the grocery store and went through every aisle "spraying shots," she said. Taroli removed her own handgun from her purse and her husband ran out the front door to get his own gun.
Taroli said she heard a child screaming. She threw her shopping cart in front of her and started running toward the back of the store. Employees were yelling "go, go, go!" and getting shoppers through the stock room and out the back door.
Dozens of police officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and ambulances were on the scene Sunday.
Bend Police urged residents to stay clear of the shopping center.
Molly Sanden, a Safeway employee, told The Bulletin that a person walked into the grocery store and opened fire with a gun, firing multiple shots.
Jake Daniels, another Safeway employee, said he heard three shots followed by another six. He said he saw a person running out of the store, pursued by police.
Daniels said after the first shots, he started grabbing people and running out the store doors.
About a dozen Safeway workers huddled outside a nearby business at the Forum shopping center, clearly shaken.
Bend Police said in a tweet:
"There is an active investigation in the area of The Forum shopping center. Please avoid the area. More updates to come as the investigation continues."
This breaking news article will be updated.
(13) comments
Thank God there were people there with there own weapons. We have to protect 2nd admendment rights . In order to protect ourselves and our families.
I agree I live in AZ for a bit I swear a 1/4 of people can be walking around a store with a gun in sight on there hip makes bad people think twice
Take yourself and your gun back to AZ please. That would mean one less gun here. Thanks appreciate it.
You are the reason these shootings continue. You have blood on your hands.
I don’t own a gun because I have already resolved that I would die before taking the life of another even if they were attacking me. Because I have Jesus don’t know if they do or not. But if you can’t take all the guns you can’t take people who are try to protect themselves and there families guns
Second amendment rights are NOT in danger. Stop spreading fear.
Actually they didn't do anything to stop the shooter... So not really seeing your point. The woman threw a shopping cart and pulled her gun out of her purse... Her husband ran outside to his truck to get his... Helpful 😵💫
You can't let the public see Portland problems invading Oregon's golden spot.
Portland doesn't own mass shootings, they can show up anywhere at any time
Crazy people with guns are everywhere, thanks to this gun crazy country and the easy availability of assault style weapons. Consider the shooting in Highland Park, a very wealthy Chicago suburb. As long as we let another yahoo have a weapon, shootings will happen everywhere.
Bad people do bad things everywhere if they cant get guns they blow up busses Im from Chicago good people have legal gun bad people have illegal gun take away the good peoples gun illegal guns still exist the witness in the article had a gun for protection
We were very near across Highway 20 shopping at Walgreen's. It must have been shortly before the incident. More gun carnage--no place is safe from it.
It seems that information on this situation is being slowed to the public. News is slow to break and scanners are offline, why the security? The public can be an asset.
