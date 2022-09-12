Before a 20-year-old gunman opened fire on the east Bend Safeway last month, he sent suicidal texts to a friend who then drove over to his home to check on him, arriving at the Fox Hollow Apartments as police poured into the area amid reports of an active shooter, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by The Bulletin.
The affidavit provides new details in the ongoing investigation into the attempted mass shooting Aug. 28 that shook the city of Bend.
Ethan B. Miller, who Bend Police say killed two people at the Safeway before taking his own life, is also believed to be the man in a video at the apartment complex who can bee seen carrying and firing a rifle shortly before the shooting, the court document states. The camera, which points down a stairwell and toward a sidewalk, also recorded shots being fired after Miller, dressed in black, walks out of the picture. Police say Miller then shot his own 1997 Ford pickup truck.
Police later found Molotov cocktails and a sawed-off shotgun inside the truck, which was parked near the apartment where Miller lived with his mother and brother, the affidavit states. Police also found 5.56 Winchester ammunition and a box of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition in the truck.
Miller's mother told police that her son kept his guns underneath his bed, according to the affidavit.
That night, multiple people called 911 to report posts Miller made on “several” social media platforms, according to the affidavit. The posts indicated Miller had Molotov cocktails, and that by the time people had read them, he would be dead, according to the affidavit.
Police say Miller killed Safeway employee Donald Surrett, 66, and a customer, Glenn Bennett, 84. Bennett was shot and killed near the front of the store, police have said. Surrett was shot and killed after attacking Miller with a knife in the produce section, an act that probably saved lives, police have said.
Police rushed into the Safeway as gunfire was still going off. They found the gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. They also found a pump-action shotgun lying nearby as well as an AR-15-style rifle.
The affidavit, which was written by Bend Police Detective Eli Allen and approved by Circuit Court Judge Bethany Flint, allowed officers to seize Miller cell phone, computer and other electronic devices. It also allowed them to obtain DNA and ballistics evidence and any weapons found inside the apartment and the truck.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
