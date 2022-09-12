safeway shooting (copy)

Emergency personnel respond to the shooting at the east Bend Safeway near U.S. Highway 20 and NE 27th Street in Bend on Aug. 28, 2022. A gunman shot and killed two people before taking his own life.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Before a 20-year-old gunman opened fire on the east Bend Safeway last month, he sent suicidal texts to a friend who then drove over to his home to check on him, arriving at the Fox Hollow Apartments as police poured into the area amid reports of an active shooter, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by The Bulletin.

The affidavit provides new details in the ongoing investigation into the attempted mass shooting Aug. 28 that shook the city of Bend.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.