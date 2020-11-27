In her 16 years of teaching in Bend, kindergarten teacher Erica Hoiness has always tried to teach her young students about equity. She doesn’t shy away from discussing race with her High Lakes Elementary students — albeit in an age-appropriate, upbeat fashion.
So when Hoiness heard that Bend-La Pine Schools was forming a teacher group to brainstorm anti-racist and equity-focused teaching strategies for all grades and subjects, she knew she had to apply.
“I was really proud to see our school district take such a strong stance, and I wanted to help and learn more,” she said.
Hoiness is one of 23 Bend-La Pine teachers in the LEAD Cohort — an acronym that stands for Leading for Equity and Anti-racist Dialogue. These teachers have met regularly since this summer, finding ways to foster conversations about race and promote anti-racism in their classrooms.
The 23 teachers involved teach a variety of grade levels and subjects — from kindergarten through high school science — and represent every geographic corner of the sprawling school district.
Eleven of the 23 teachers identify as people of color, said Kinsey Martin, a school district administrator who is overseeing the cohort. There are also teachers who are bilingual and/or part of the LGBTQ community in the cohort, she added.
The cohort was formed earlier this year as a result of student comments from the massive Excellence and Equity surveys from the fall of 2019, Martin said.
A major takeaway from the surveys were students’ desires for teachers to be more culturally sensitive. Some underrepresented students surveyed — including students of color, students who are LGBTQ, students who don’t speak English as their first language and more — said they never felt entirely welcomed in Bend-La Pine schools, or that they frequently experienced microaggressions.
After the survey, district administrators realized that the district needed to help teachers learn how to have effective conversations with students about race, gender and more, Martin said.
“Our students really called us out on not having those conversations in class, to the extent that they’d like to see,” she said. “They’re not seeing their own lives, experiences and identities represented.”
The eventual goal is to share a list of strategies with every teacher in the district, Martin said. These recommendations will begin to impact most classrooms in December and January, she said.
The cohort is not changing curriculum, although using more culturally sensitive curriculum is something district leaders have expressed interest in pursuing.
“This is not a team saying, ‘Let’s use these books,’” Martin said. “This team is helping us think through … what kinds of questions initiate dialogue with students that is productive for all students of any background or political leaning.”
Race, gender and more do naturally come up in some subjects, such as history or language arts. But what the LEAD Cohort has also focused on is weaving these conversations into other subjects and finding age-appropriate ways to discuss them at all grade levels, not just high school, Martin said.
Bias develops at a very young age, so Hoiness doesn’t pretend that race doesn’t exist with her kindergarten students, Hoiness said.
“It’s about having conversations about skin color, celebrating it and acknowledging it, instead of ignoring it,” she said. “Color-blindness, which has been the norm for some time, isn’t really healthy.”
Tommy Ochoa — a teacher of multiple subjects at La Pine High School who is multiracial — has put a lot of effort into building relationships with his white students, as there aren’t many students of color to work with.
As of last year, 87% of La Pine High School’s student population was white. And some of those white students don’t have much experience learning from people of color, Ochoa said.
“It’s been refreshing to have that opportunity to demonstrate to them that I can be different, but at the same time I’m just like all your other teachers,” he said. “If you’re going to hate me, don’t hate me as a teacher of color, hate me because of the way I grade your work.”
However, Ochoa admitted he had yet to really broach topics of equity with his students this year, unlike some other teachers in the LEAD Cohort. He believes teachers should build strong relationships with their students before tackling those sensitive subjects, and distance learning, required because of COVID-19, has made it extremely difficult for him to do that, he said.
‘I’ve been simply trying to establish relationships on these screens,” Ochoa said. “But I’ll maybe get one to two students per class putting a camera on, (and) that makes it very difficult.”
Still, Ochoa believes that discussing topics of equity with students is important. And although he hasn’t received any parent backlash yet about the LEAD Cohort, he’d love to hear the concerns of any local people who find the group’s goals unnecessary, he said.
“There is a large contingent of people in this country who don’t believe in the equity work that is currently accelerating right now across schools and businesses,” Ochoa said. “I would like to know why they feel this way.”
