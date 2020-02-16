On a mountaintop overlooking the Rogue Valley, Esperanza Tervalon-Garrett has the perfect vantage for her team to develop a vision to ensure every Oregonian gets counted in the 2020 census.
“This is the first time a statewide effort has been run from this valley,” said Tervalon-Garrett, manager of We Count Oregon, an organization that will reach out to hard-to-count groups for the census, which the U.S. Constitution requires every 10 years.
The count will start March 12, and for the first time people will be able to fill out a form online . After the counts starts, attempts will be made through May to contact people who have submitted the form.
The statewide effort, which is being run out of Jackson County, is led by minorities and other groups that have historically been difficult to reach.
“We have people of color leading the statewide effort,” said Tervalon-Garrett, who is also founder and president of Dancing Hearts Consulting LLC. “I was so honored to be asked.”
But the challenge is to reach out to about one-quarter of the state’s population.
“We have about 1 million hard-to-count people,” said Tervalon-Garrett, who is black and lives in a rural area outside Ashland.
Some households don’t report everyone living under the same roof, or people who are couch-surfing might be overlooked. Some rural residents might be suspicious of government employees and filling out government forms. Still others, particularly immigrants, might be fearful of talking to a government employee.
As a result, her organization will use a number of tools for outreach, including social media, phone engagement and having a staff that can speak 15 languages.
The state has a lot to gain from an accurate census count.
For every person tallied, about $3,200 in taxes flows back to Oregon from the federal government .
The statistics gleaned from the census are used by business and government leaders to project trends, including estimating how many people will be eligible for Medicare and Social Security. Businesses also use the statistics to determine whether they should move to an area.
Oregon stands to gain a sixth congressional district based on population growth over the past 10 years. .
The state has set aside $9.5 million to educate and promote the census. Oregon legislators earmarked $7.5 million to spread awareness of the census effort, and philanthropic organizations have contributed another $2 million. We Count Oregon, which has begun holding training seminars throughout the state, will receive $1.5 million.
The focus of We Count Oregon will be to educate and support segments of the population that are typically undercounted, including children, Native Americans, immigrants, minorities, non-English speakers, the disabled, the LGBTQ community and families living in rural communities.
A swath of Ashland surrounding Southern Oregon University, where students live, is also a difficult place to get an accurate count.
Reservation land is a big target for census education.
One of the most difficult areas in the state to get a good count is around the Warm Springs Reservation.
Tervalon-Garrett said her group will hire 188 people who will man phone banks, send out text alerts and go out into the community to remind people to get counted.
Misty Slater, media specialist in Oregon for the U.S. Census Bureau, said this is the first time people can fill out the census form online.
“It is so much easier,” Slater said. “We’re making it as accessible as possible.”
People still have the option of filling out a paper form or calling the Census Bureau.
Slater said some households don’t have an internet connection, so a census worker will sometimes knock on a door as a reminder. The sooner you get the count filled out and sent in, the less chance someone will come to your door.
Slater said the census data is woven into many aspects of American life, but she said an accurate count is important for communities to make sure they are getting their fair share of federal dollars.
While some people might worry about privacy issues, the Census Bureau releases only statistical data — not personal information.
She said undocumented immigrants are entitled to be counted, and none of the information is shared with immigration or law enforcement.
“Census employees must take an oath for life not to divulge any personal information,” she said. “We want to safeguard people’s privacy. None of these answers can ever be used against them.”
