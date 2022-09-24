Worrell park

Community members who hope to save Bill Worrell Wayside park from being turned into a parking lot gathered Saturday to rally support. 

 Joe Siess/The Bulletin

A group that hopes to save Bill Worrell Wayside park from being flattened to build a parking lot gathered at the downtown park on Saturday to encourage the county to reconsider its decision and preserve the park’s beauty for generations to come.

The date was deliberate: Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of Deschutes County’s decision to designate the land as a park. The event drew several dozen park supporters, who gathered for speeches and cupcakes.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

