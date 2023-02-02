If Oregon was a superstitious woodchuck named Willamette Willie, on Thursday it might have popped into the Capitol in Salem, seen the familiar long shadow of politics, and scuttled back into his burrow in hopes of a partisan thaw in six weeks or so.
Political punditry is a different gambit than that of woodchucks, also known as whistlepigs or “groundhogs,” who are simply asked to figure out the weather.
Punxsutawney Phil appeared in the small Western Pennsylvania town on Thursday — Groundhog Day — and was said by his top-hatted handlers to have seen his shadow. By tradition that indicates six more weeks of winter.
Oregonians know there will be plenty more winter outside the walls of the Oregon House and Senate, but inside, the mix of chill and warmth would take a more nuanced nose than that of Punxsutawney Phil to figure out.
A bipartisan House salute
In the House, Democrats and Republicans were unanimous in supporting House Bill 2146, which would name the portion of U.S. Highway 30 between Astoria and Ontario as Oregon Gold Star Families Memorial Highway. Gold star families have had a member killed in military service for the United States.
Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, a veteran, said the bill would likely be the final piece of a “living matrix” of highways saluting veterans and casualties that crisscross the state.
“Sometimes we forget too often and too easily what would happen if we didn’t have people who answered when history called,” Evans said. “Gold Star families can’t forget.”
Highway signs saluting fallen service members might seem to some as memorials to the past. But Evans recalled that 8,500 Americans had died and over 58,000 had been wounded during the post-9/11 invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. A major war is being fought in Ukraine, and tensions are high with North Korea and China.
“It might remind us as we are traveling to be a little more careful, a little more grateful, a little more invested in the republic they gave their lives for,” Evans said. “Make our Oregon and our country worth of their sacrifices.”
The House noted the efforts of retired Army Lt. Co. Dick Tobiason and members of the Bend Heroes Foundation for “their tireless efforts to see this effort through.”
The bill now goes to the Senate where it is expected to gain swift passage before approval by Gov. Tina Kotek.
A playful Senate start
The Senate showed both the collegial atmosphere and the sharpening partisan fighting in the same day.
Sen. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, rose for the first time as carrier of legislation after several years in the House. The carrier is the member of a committee that stands and advocates for a bill and answers questions. Senate Bill 189 had passed the Health Care Committee by a 5-0 vote and Bonham was assigned to carry it to the floor. When it came time, Bonham rose and explained the legislation — which allowed for some alterations of state policy on the holding and storage of medically certified body parts. That was followed by seemingly hostile and off-the-wall questions. When the vote came, the outcome seesawed back and forth so that its passage appeared to hang on Senate President Rob Wagner’s vote. A “no.”
But it was all a hazing of the new senator. Several lawmakers stuck their thumbs up in the air, an indication of changing their vote to yes and the bill passed 25-4.
Future friction
But Thursday also showed signs that for the long haul, a partisan chill could hang around for quite awhile.
Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, followed through on his recent pledge to not allow the waiving of the full reading of bills on final passage, as required under the Constitution.
Under the Oregon Constitution, a bill is read in full prior to final passage. Legislative parliamentarians have said the requirement was to ensure 19th century lawmakers who might be arriving in Salem without prior knowledge of legislation would get a chance to hear the bill before voting.
It was also a safeguard in case early lawmakers were illiterate, but could understand spoken English.
By the 1940s, modern copying, rapid mail and wireless communications made the rule outdated. It became common for a motion to waive the final reading of all but a bill’s title “without objection.”
An objection required two-thirds of lawmakers — 40 in the House or 20 in the Senate — to override.
The objection was not uncommon as a way to slow debate on a controversial bill. But in 2021, House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, used the requirement on all bills, bringing a snail’s pace to the flow of bills — until striking a controversial deal on political redistricting with then-Speaker Kotek. During the redistricting special session, Kotek ignored the deal — leading to a bitter end of the 2021 session that resulted in Kotek and Drazan facing off as their party’s nominees for governor.
Knopp has promised to use the tactic until Democrats show a willingness to give Republicans a more significant role in determining the Senate agenda and rules. Knopp gave an example on Thursday of Democrats agreeing to a GOP demand for a full accounting of how Gov. Kate Brown and the Democratic-led executive and legislative branches spent federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
With the objection to the waiving of the reading rule in place, a familiar sound from recent years returned to the chamber. Jokingly referred in 2021 as “Senator Siri” after the iPhone “assistant,” an automated reading device droned on in a tin-toned monotone to emit every bill word-by-word. It’s patter sounded sped up, but part of that is the absence of the need to inhale or exhale like the Senate clerks. Or take drinks of water, bathroom breaks or express a desire to go home for the night.
