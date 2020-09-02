Two major fires that burned for several weeks in Central Oregon were declared 100% contained Wednesday morning.
Both the Green Ridge Fire — a 4,338-acre fire in the Deschutes National Forest and on private lands near Camp Sherman — and the Frog Fire — a 4,020-acre fire in the Ochoco National Forest east of Prineville — were ignited by lightning on Aug. 16, according to a press release from the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center.
For more information on these contained fires, as well as other regional fires, visit centraloregonfire.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.