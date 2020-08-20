The Green Ridge Fire, about 12 miles north of Sisters, has expanded to 1,900 acres and has no containment, according to the Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 10.
Lightning sparked the fire on Sunday, and it's spread quickly with warm temperatures and high winds since then, according to the management team.
Management of the fire has been broken up into three divisions, according to Operations Chief Steve North. The team is now responding with almost 300 personnel.
The fire breached several containment lines Wednesday night on the north side, and crossed U.S. Forest Service Road 11 on the east side, North said. To the west, the fire is backing down the steep slope of Green Ridge, and crews are preparing nearby roads for the fire's approach.
The Forest Service issued a closure order for much of the area Wednesday. That includes much of Forest Service Road 14 and many of the campgrounds near Camp Sherman.
The closure order followed evacuation warnings issued by the Deschutes and Jefferson county sheriff's offices Wednesday, which remained in effect Thursday. Those warnings include a Level 2 warning for areas in the direct path of the fire, and a Level 1 warning for much of Camp Sherman.
Another fire is burning about seven miles southeast of the Prineville Reservoir. The Frog Fire expanded to 3,700 acres overnight with "the perfect storm" of dry fuel conditions and gusty winds, according to Kassidy Kern, a Forest Service spokesperson.
That fire also has no containment. A Type 2 Incident Management Team planned to take control of the response to that fire at 6 p.m. Thursday, which will increase the amount of resources available to respond to that fire, Kern said.
Crews have done some structure protection around the Frog Fire, which was sparked by lightning and is burning on Ochoco National Forest, Bureau of Land Management and private lands, Kern said.
Fire officials were hopeful that cooler temperatures Thursday would slow the spread of both fires, though winds were still a concern.
