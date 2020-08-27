No areas around the Green Ridge Fire remain under evacuation warnings after officials lifted Level 1 warnings for some areas near Camp Sherman on Thursday morning.
A Forest Service closure order, which was expanded Sunday, remains in effect. That includes Forest Service lands east of Forest Road 14 near the fire, though that road and the campsites on it remain open.
The fire spans 4,348 acres and is 30% contained, fire officials said Thursday. Calmer conditions Wednesday allowed crews to improve fire lines and mop up the fire.
One crew member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the incident management team's release. Over 750 firefighters were responding to the fire Thursday, and the team says it is responding to the case following health officials' protocols.
