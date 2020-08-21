The Green Ridge Fire near Camp Sherman expanded and moved east Friday as crews continue to establish containment lines.
The fire covered 3,664 acres and has no containment, fire officials told listeners during a virtual public meeting Friday night.
“The fire has been caught each day. The problem has been holding that fire in the afternoons with the winds,” Northwest Incident Management Team 10 Operations Chief Steve North said.
Officials described some of the challenges the location of the fire presents, including the steep slope of Green Ridge, high afternoon winds and very dry fuel on the ground. The commercial timber value, smoke risk and nearby Camp Sherman community are all concerns, according to Ian Reid, Sisters District Ranger for the Deschutes National Forest.
The fire started Sunday after a thunderstorm came though the area, which had been dried out by high temperatures.
Because the fire moves slowly downhill along Green Ridge, officials are less concerned about the dangers posed to Camp Sherman. North said crews may burn fuels along the eastern edge of the roadway to prepare for the fire’s arrival and prevent it from jumping the road.
Of greater concern are some communities to the east of the fire, where the spread is less controlled. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office expanded its Level 1 evacuation warning Friday to include the Three Rivers area and several other communities on the east side.
The fire crew, which included around 300 people as of Friday morning, has reported no cases of COVID-19, according to Amber Ziring, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Area COVID coordinator.
Fire activity slowed Friday evening, North said, and crews are hoping to use the time to build strong lines.
