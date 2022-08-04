green butte fire

The Green Butte Fire

 Central Oregon Fire Info/via Twitter

Fire crews continue to battle the Green Butte Fire, which is located on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest, a fire that was currently 0% contained Thursday morning.

The 30-acre fire, which started Tuesday, is about 13 miles southeast of La Pine and the junction of U.S. Highway 97 and Highway 31, did not change much overnight Wednesday to Thursday, according to Kaitlyn Webb, a spokesperson for the region’s wildfire information service.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(2) comments

102903
102903

Sunriver not Sun River.

104770
104770

Camp Abbot not Sunriver.

