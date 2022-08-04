Fire crews continue to battle the Green Butte Fire, which is located on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest, a fire that was currently 0% contained Thursday morning.
The 30-acre fire, which started Tuesday, is about 13 miles southeast of La Pine and the junction of U.S. Highway 97 and Highway 31, did not change much overnight Wednesday to Thursday, according to Kaitlyn Webb, a spokesperson for the region’s wildfire information service.
“There wasn’t any activity overnight and everything is really the same this morning,” Webb said Thursday. “We will see how the fire acts today with the warm conditions we have forecast.”
Currently, resources assigned to the fire include the Prineville Hotshots, two hand crews, four engines, three water tenders, and one dozer, officials with the Ochoco and Deschutes National Forests said in a release Thursday.
According to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality the Bend area is currently experience moderate air quality on the Air Quality Index. The air quality in Redmond, Sisters, and Madras is good, while Sunriver, La Pine, and Prineville are both moderate.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
Sunriver not Sun River.
Camp Abbot not Sunriver.
