If pink is your favorite color, you may be a lucky duck, as that was the winning duck color for the 34th annual Great Drake Park Duck Race on Sunday.
Of course, your duck has to match the winning raffle ticket number, too, and there were some 19,500 plastic ducks in the running for the fundraiser that brought in somewhere near $97,000 in ticket sales by local Bend Rotary Clubs.
A couple hundred people gathered on the banks of the Deschutes River to watch the ducks drop from a shipping container on the Galveston Avenue bridge and slowly make their way to the finish line at the footbridge about a quarter of a mile away. Lots of families strolled along with the ducks while enjoying a pleasant Sunday afternoon. The race took about 20 minutes and strategically placed kayakers were ready to recover any errant ducks from escaping down river.
The first 21 ducks are snatched up at the finish line and dropped into specially marked boxes in order of finish. The top prize is $5,000, but there are 20 other locally donated prizes, too. Winners will receive a phone call from the event coordinators. All of the money is donated to seven local charities.
“I like this event because it kind of marks the end of summer and start of the fall,” said Cally Modin who, along with Chris George, had four ducks in the race. “You can’t be a winner without a ticket,” said George.
Others had similar thoughts, saying it was a fun goodbye to summer and welcome to autumn.
It was the first time viewing the race for Jed and Mary Kate Keener, who were there with their 2-year-old son, Jack.
“He loves ducks, so we just had to come,” Jed Keener said.
Rotarian Walt Schloer, a member of the Bend High Desert Rotary has been participating in the event for 33 of its 34 years.
“I am responsible for getting the 1,700 feet of fire hose liner for the river so none of the ducks get away,” said the retired Bend-Fort Rock district ranger. “The first year the fire districts lined the river, but those hoses were so big and hard to manage, they didn’t want to do it after that.”
Carolyn Parker of Bend purchased 20 tickets because she said she’s a big supporter of NeighborImpact.
Mitch and Amy Hunt were in Bend from Tigard with their daughter, Piper, for the Kidz Bop Kids concert at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.
“She loves the rainbow and pink-colored ducks,” said Amy Hunt.
Bill and Vonnie Wignall have participated in the duck race for 17 years.
“It’s so darn fun to watch,” said Vonnie, “though we have yet to win anything.”
Kyle Danilson and his daughter, London, had five tickets. London’s favorite color was pink, so she may be the lucky one this year.
Local credit unions sponsor the race to cover the $25,000 in promotional expenses so that all of the money raised is given directly to the charities.
Kyle Frick of Mid Oregon Credit Union and Rotary of Greater Bend duck race chairman for several years, notes that $2 million has been raised over the life of the event. The race is closely scrutinized by the Oregon Department of Justice because it is has to be a sanctioned raffle, Frick said.
And the cleanup is closely watched, especially after a recent event where a group had floated LED candles down the Deschutes, but many of them had sank or were left for others to clean up. The Bend Park & Recreation District banned that group from holding any future floating events on the river.
Charities benefiting from this year’s event are: Furnish Hope, CASA of Central Oregon, Saving Grace , NeighborImpact, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery and the Education Foundation for Bend La Pine school district.
Credit union sponsors were Mid Oregon Credit Union, First Community Credit Union, OnPoint and SELCO.
