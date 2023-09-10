If pink is your favorite color, you may be a lucky duck, as that was the winning duck color for the 34th annual Great Drake Park Duck Race on Sunday.

Of course, your duck has to match the winning raffle ticket number, too, and there were some 19,500 plastic ducks in the running for the fundraiser that brought in somewhere near $97,000 in ticket sales by local Bend Rotary Clubs.

The first ducks reaching the finish line are collected in Mirror Pond during The Great Drake Park Duck Race on Sunday in Bend. 
Spectators watch as the ducks float along the Deschutes River duringThe Great Drake Park Duck Race on Sunday in Bend.
Geese swim outside the barrier containing floating ducks during The Great Drake Park Duck Race on Sunday in Bend.

