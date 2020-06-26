A 12-month-old gray fox has become the newest addition to the collection of animals at the High Desert Museum, one of the first new mammals to come into the museum’s care in recent years.
The female fox, which has yet to be named, is housed in an outdoor enclosure specially designed for its needs, according to a statement released Friday by the museum.
The High Desert Museum reopened on June 17 after a three-month closure caused by coronavirus closure orders. The gray fox was being rehabilitated for much of that time by museum staff, helping the animal get used to its new environs and recuperate after surgery.
The fox came to the museum shortly after receiving surgery to remove part of its femur. It has been found in southwestern Oregon, severely malnourished and with the injured hip. The animal was also wearing a collar around its neck when it was found.
Wildlife rehabilitators who worked with the animal determined that it was habituated to humans and lacked adequate fear of humans to survive in the wild.
Jon Nelson, the museum’s wildlife curator, said the fox moves well and is agile despite the hip surgery.
“Gray foxes are both cursorial and arboreal — meaning they both run and climb,” said Nelson. “The exhibit space we have constructed afford her ample opportunity to do both, and she makes full use of the space to play.”
There’s plenty of food to eat, too. The fox has been dining on rats, mice, birds, a range of vegetables, seeds, nuts and some fruit.
The fox won’t be nameless for long. The right to name it will be auctioned at this year’s Virtual High Desert Rendezvous, an annual fundraiser planned to take place August 29.
