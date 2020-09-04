Bend businesses can now apply to get a resiliency grant through the Bend Chamber of Commerce, which has $1 million available in funding.
The $1 million in funding is part of $2.6 million the city received from the coronavirus relief act, the federal legislation that allocated money to state and local governments for COVID-19-related expenses.
The grants will be administered and awarded through BendNEXT, a nonprofit initiative of the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
Grant applicants must be small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a current or anticipated revenue decline beginning after March 1, according to the chamber. The businesses must be located within the city of Bend and employ 50 or fewer full-time employees.
Businesses can begin the application process by completing an application form at: www.123formbuilder.com/form-5623601/form
Applications will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.