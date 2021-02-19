NeighborImpact, a nonprofit service organization in Central Oregon, is providing grants to small businesses in Jefferson County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization was given $135,000 from the city of Madras, which was awarded the federal funds through the Oregon Community Development Block Grant program. About $22,000 is still available for interested businesses.
Grants have ranged from $2,500 to $20,000, depending on the number of jobs created and retained through the support, according to NeighborImpact.
The goal of the program is to reduce job loss through the pandemic. Eligible applicants must demonstrate the ability to retain their employees.
Grant applications are available online at www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/sbma-grant-program/.
