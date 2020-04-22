A $5,000 grant will help Deschutes County buy cellphones for behavioral health patients who may not have regular access to phones so they can continue to receive mental health treatment remotely.
On Wednesday, the Deschutes County Commission accepted the grant from the Central Oregon Health Council. The money will be used to buy about 170 phones. The behavioral health patients can attend appointments remotely through telehealth.
The grant will also pay for cellphone minutes for those who may be able to afford a cellphone, but only keep data on the phone.
“A lot of our clients only maintain their data, and can only text but not participate in calls,” said Janice Garceau, the county's deputy director of behavioral health.
Telehealth services have become increasingly critical as clinics and other health providers have had to shut their doors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.