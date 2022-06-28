Summer youth programs at Central Oregon Community College campuses are back after a two-year pandemic hiatus, and grant funding now allows the college to reduce or eliminate the cost of these programs for K-12 students.
The college received a $247,819 award from the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts to fund this summer’s programs, which are meant to support underserved students, particularly from rural parts of Central Oregon between the ages of 10 and 14.
With the grant, the college will expand its free summer coursework for high school students in Redmond, Madras and Prineville. It will also make Youth Camps for middle schoolers in Madras and Prineville free.
Administrators hope these programs will help improve student interest in college and help youths get a head start on their college credits. In addition, the college says the programs are intended to help students who fell behind academically during the pandemic.
“I hope that it can create enthusiasm around attending college and show students that college doesn’t have to be expensive,” said Amy Ward, the director of the college’s Redmond campus.
The funds will go toward Youth Camp programs for middle schoolers, including free programs at COCC’s campuses in Madras and Prineville; a weeklong symposium for Latino, Native American and Black high schoolers on the COCC Bend campus will also receive funding; and a weeklong science program and courses that give students career help. The college also plans to use the funds to purchase equipment and pay for instructors to grow the programs.
The 31 Youth Camps on the college’s four campuses will include drone technology, junior police academy, writing and culinary courses. In Madras and Prineville, there will be courses on manga drawing and theater arts, photography, drone technology and visual arts.
Stephanie Goetsch, the college’s community education coordinator, said 337 students are enrolled in the courses. She said the programs can help students who generally lack the means to afford higher educations in rural communities like Prineville and Madras. The college stated in its grant application that “nearly 22%” of people in Prineville and Madras live in poverty. Goetsch said 155 students will be attending the programs for free in those two communities.
The programs come at a time when some students, particularly in rural areas of Central Oregon, are second-guessing their interests in college after pandemic schooling diminished interest among some youths and increased economic hardship among families.
“Their educational experience over the last few years has been all over the board,” said Goetsch, who added she hopes the free and low cost programs will help improve student interest in college.
Goetsch said students who attend the programs will receive guidance from experienced educators. She added: “It’s not just high-level babysitting.”
