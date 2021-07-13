The Grandview Fire north of Sisters and west of Crooked River Ranch jumped Whychus Creek and grew overnight Monday from 4,500 acres to about 5,700 acres, according to fire officials.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was 5% contained.
Raven Reese, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest, said Tuesday that crews are prioritizing the southeast corner of the fire that is threatening homes.
“Our firefighters are focused on protecting that southeast side by Whychus Creek,” Reese said. “They are trying to make sure they are protecting the folks over there and the structures.”
Evacuation notices remain in place for residents along Witt Road and Stevens Canyon Road, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. In Jefferson County, residents in the Grandview Loop and Geneva Road areas were also ordered to evacuate.
The American Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation shelter at Sisters Middle School, and the Deschutes County Fairgrounds is sheltering animals.
Fire crews have contained most of the east side of the fire and are holding the fire west of Whychus Creek, except for small spot fires that crossed the creek in Jefferson County.
Fire crews were also working Tuesday to contain the fire on the southwest side before spreads in Stevens Canyon, where terrain is more dangerous for the crews, Reese said. Strong winds from the north and east have pushed the fire into Stevens Canyon.
“That is just rough, rugged terrain that they don’t want to let it spread there,” Reese said.
Governor Kate Brown enacted the Conflagration Act Monday afternoon allowing additional resources throughout the state to respond to the Grandview Fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal Office mobilized task forces from Marion, Yamhill, Linn, Benton, Lane, Umatilla and Columbia County in addition to a hand crew out of Clackamas County to protect the 421 homes that are under threat from the Grandview Fire, according to fire officials.
Each firefighter is being reminded to take breaks and hydrate after one firefighter had to be airlifted Monday out of the area due to a heat exhaustion.
"It’s definitely something on our minds,” Reese said. “After that, we pushed the safety message even further.”
I just heard governor Brown decommissioned the big fire airplane (big capacity to carry water and fire retardant) that we had because she wants things to burn. Is this true?
