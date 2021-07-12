The Grandview Fire north of Sisters and west of Crooked River Ranch was extremely active throughout Monday and 0% contained as of Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.
Winds pushed the fire west Monday, and resources from multiple agencies, including fire engines, bulldozers and contract crews, attempted to hold and secure fire lines. Central Oregon fire agencies reported the fire had grown to 4,000 acres between Sunday and Monday.
Five air tankers dropped fire retardant Sunday and Monday, and two helicopters dropped water on hot spots Monday, according to the report.
On Monday, Level 3 “go now” and Level 2 “get set” evacuation notices were put in place for residents along Witt Road and Stevens Canyon Road, as well as a level 1 “get ready” notice for residents in the Holmes Road and Mackenzie Canyon Road areas, just a few miles northeast of Sisters. In Jefferson County, residents in the Grandview Loop and Geneva Road areas were at Level 3 evacuation.
A temporary evacuation point was established at Sisters Middle School.
On Monday morning, a few cars and RVs were parked outside the school. In the gym, American Red Cross volunteers were making signs to direct incoming evacuees. Others were putting water bottles into coolers and setting up a snack table, where there were containers of coffee donated by Sisters Coffee Co.
Red Cross volunteers who were originally sent to Klamath Falls — where another evacuation center is set up for Bootleg Fire evacuees — arrived in Sisters that morning to provide extra support.
One couple, Richard and Sue Bassett, sat in the corner of the gym on folded chairs with their tranquil dog, Bella, a Plott hound, beside them.
The Bassetts evacuated their home north of Sisters on Sunday after a Level 2 “get ready” evacuation warning was put in place.
When they arrived in Sisters, no motels had vacancies.
They decided to try the evacuation center, where they instantly felt welcomed, they said.
“These folks have done a remarkable job,” Richard Bassett said. “They really took us in.”
As they evacuated, the Bassetts said they saw a large smoke plume to the north as cars poured south out of the evacuation area into Sisters.
They slept on cots in the gym, and Sue Bassett said they stayed up late into the night talking with other evacuees. They were grateful for the shelter, they said. Plus, volunteers provided Bella a dog bed.
Pets were welcome at the evacuation center, said Red Cross volunteer Sharon Evoy, and partner organizations provided crates, beds, food and other pet necessities.
The Deschutes County fairgrounds was accommodating large animals and livestock that needed to be evacuated.
According to Red Cross volunteer Cindy Mormon, some 15 people stayed at the evacuation center in Sisters on Sunday night. She expected more to arrive Monday evening.
“Most folks being evacuated have RVs or friends in town, so there hasn’t been a whole lot of people coming in,” Mormon said. “But lots of people have stopped by looking for information and offering to help.”
In the parking lot, 18-year-old Jackson Parkins was sitting outside an RV with his younger brother. Parkins said he and his family evacuated their home on Pinto Drive on Sunday after they noticed smoke plumes in the distance. The family spent the night at Sister’s High School but were transferred to the middle school Monday morning so the high school could accommodate incoming firefighters.
North of Sisters, Darla Newman was outside her home loading up an RV with coolers. Newman, her daughter, son-in-law, two dogs and three cats evacuated their home Sunday and returned Monday morning. Shortly after arriving home, however, Newman learned their area was under a Level 3 evacuation notice and that they would have to evacuate again.
On Sunday, family members stayed in their RV outside Sisters. They were planning on heading to Sisters Middle School on Monday.
“There’s lots of smoke, and it’s kind of hard to breathe,” Newman said. “Thank goodness we all have leftover masks. When we got home today, we noticed ash and chunks of ember on the asphalt and the deck.”
Newman said she’s become an experienced wildfire evacuee from living in San Diego and Oregon.
“I’ve learned a lot about how to be prepared,” Newman said. “It’s important to have evacuation materials such as batteries, flashlights, extra clothes. I’ve also got a little satchel — I call it my ‘slid-off-the-road-into-a-ditch-and-no-one-is-going-to-be-here-to save-me for-a-few-hours’ kit. It’s got blankets, first aid, flashlights and some peanut butter and crackers, which are very important.”
The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. It quickly burned through dry grass and juniper in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Smoky conditions were visible Monday morning in Bend. Air quality was moderate in Bend, Sisters and La Pine on Monday morning, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.