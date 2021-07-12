The Grandview Fire located west of Crooked River Ranch and north of Sisters grew throughout Sunday night and Monday morning from roughly 300 to 2,000 acres, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Level 3 “go now” and level 2 "get set” evacuation notices are in place for residents along Witt Road and Stevens Canyon Road, just a few miles northeast of Sisters. In Jefferson County, residents in the Grandview Loop and Geneva Road areas were at level 3 evacuation.
A temporary evacuation point is located at Sisters Middle School.
The fire is 0% contained and active fire behavior is expected throughout Monday, according to an Oregon Department of Forestry spokesperson. Resources from multiple agencies responded to the fire Sunday and Monday, including fire engines, dozers and contract crews.
Air tankers dropped fire retardant up until Sunday night, and further air tankers were requested Monday morning, according to a Department of Forestry spokesperson.
Smoky conditions were visible in Bend Monday morning. Air quality was moderate in Bend, Sisters and La Pine on Monday morning, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.
The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. It quickly burned through dry grass and juniper in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.