The national organization Friends of the Children is receiving a $6 million matching gift from Diana Tomseth as a way to honor her grandfather Les Schwab, according to an announcement from the organization.
Friends of the Children is a nonprofit organization that pairs children facing obstacles with paid, professional mentors who work with them from childhood to high school graduation.
Tomseth has followed the organization's work for many years and has made other gifts in the past, according to the announcement.
The organization has a chapter in Central Oregon
Tomseth, who is a Washington-based philanthropist and founder of Echo Fund, said the donation is a way to honor Schwab's commitment to the people and company he cared for. Schwab was the founder of Les Schwab Tire Centers, which he started in his hometown of Prineville in 1952 and grew into one of Oregon’s largest companies with nearly 500 stores in 10 Western states. He died in 2007.
“He attributed his own success to empowering those around him and providing opportunities for them to succeed," Tomseth said in a written statement. "He had very little means growing up and was fiercely committed to building impactful programs that have a larger vision and purpose, similar to Friends of the Children’s founder Duncan Campbell. My hope is that this gift will honor my grandfather’s legacy for many years to come.”
