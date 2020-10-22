Snow flurries and freezing temperatures this weekend will give Central Oregon residents a preview of what winter could bring to the region.
Meteorologists are expecting a La Niña weather pattern this winter that typically makes for colder temperatures and more snowfall.
Those winter conditions will make a brief appearance Saturday and Sunday, when up to an inch of snow could fall in Bend and nearly 8 inches at Mt. Bachelor, according to Marc Austin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
“This is kind of a one-hit wonder for cold weather and snow potential,” Austin said. “That’s not to say by the time we get into our typical winter season that we are not going to see more active storm patterns with snow potential.”
If the weekend snowfall doesn’t tell residents winter is almost here, the temperatures surely will. The low temperature on Saturday and Sunday night will be around 15 degrees and the highs each day will be in the mid-30s.
However, the frigid temperatures will not last long, Austin said. By Tuesday, the forecast is back to normal autumn weather with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
“We start a warming trend as we get into next week,” Austin said.
Seeing snow in the forecast, if only for a few days, has caused some excitement at Bend ski shops.
“Spirits are high about it,” said Christian Harris, an employee at Powder House Ski & Snowboard.
Powder House and other ski shops around Bend are starting to see an uptick in people bringing in their skis and snowboards for a tune up before the ski resorts open. The shops are not yet slammed with business, but they are sensing the change in the season.
“We haven’t really seen the full onslaught yet that we do expect,” said Greg Rubin, an employee at Skjersaa’s ski shop in Bend.
At Skjersaa’s, many customers are still enjoying summer sports like mountain biking, Rubin said.
“A lot of people are trying to get their last few rides in before this cold,” he said.
Having snowfall this early in the autumn is unusual for Bend, according to the weather service. If more than 1 inch of snow falls on Saturday it would set a record for the earliest snowfall recorded in a winter season. The earliest snowfall was an inch on Oct. 29, 2003, according to weather service data.
Despite the early snowfall and projected La Niña conditions, this winter in Central Oregon may not have heavy snowfall, Austin said. Some La Niña years bring more snow than others, he said.
A recent example is the historic winter of 2016-17 in Bend, which was a La Niña year, and brought nearly double the amount of snow in a normal year. The next year was also a La Niña year in Bend, and only recorded a few inches of snow the entire season, Austin said.
“It’s a real mixed bag,” Austin said. “Some years you have less snow.”
This winter may not bring much snow, but forecasters are confident it will be freezing cold across the High Desert.
“We are convinced this winter will be cooler than normal,” Austin said. “But if you don’t have the moisture in place you don’t have snowfall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.